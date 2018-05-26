Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has received a lukewarm response on its opening day. Along with positive reviews from film critics, the film managed to collect a total collection of Rs 4.82 crore on opening day. However, the film is expected to witness growth in the box office figures over the weekend due to positive word of mouth.

John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has received an average response at the box office. Based on the nuclear tests conducted by Indian Army at Pokharan in 1998, Parmanu has earned a total collection of Rs 4.82 crore on opening day. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of the box office collection on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Limited promotions and IPL semi-final hits the biz of #Parmanu on Day 1… Yet, the wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 4.82 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.”

Speaking about the film in a conversation with DNA, John stated that whether the film collects 5 crores, 50 crores or 500 crores, it doesn’t matter. “I could have easily signed five commercial films in the meantime and said, ‘Hey listen! This is what I can do. You want me to lift cars, lift bikes.’ I can break anything at sight, which is what the audience loves. But, as a production house and as an actor I feel safe when a film comes from JA Entertainment. My production house is known for quality. We think before we come out with anything.”

“So, whether our film does 5 crores, 50 crores or 500 crores, it really doesn’t matter. No one is going to question the content from my production house. For me, that’s important. Because the longetivity of your production house or your career depends on the choice you make. I choose with a lot of care,” he added. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by John Abraham’s production house JA entertainment, Parmanu starring John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Hirani hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

