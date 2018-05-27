Bollywood actor John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has shown an upward trend on the second day of the film release. Coupled with positive reviews from the film critics, the film has minted a total collection of Rs 12.46 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film's business is likely to be affected today due to IPL finals and a strong hold on Monday could likely make up for the revenue loss.

Abhishek Sharma’s film Parmanu starring John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani has witnessed superb growth on its second day at the box office. After collecting Rs 4.82 crore on its opening day, the film added Rs. 7.64 crore to its kitty on the second day of the film release, making it a total collection of Rs 12.46 crore. Film and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Sunday, shared the latest box office figures of the film on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Solid word of mouth catches up… SUPERB 58.51% growth for #Parmanu on Day 2… Biz is likely to be affected today [evening onwards] due to IPL finals… A strong hold on Mon could make up for revenue loss… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr. Total: ₹ 12.46 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.”

Solid word of mouth catches up… SUPERB 58.51% growth for #Parmanu on Day 2… Biz is likely to be affected today [evening onwards] due to IPL finals… A strong hold on Mon could make up for revenue loss… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr. Total: ₹ 12.46 cr [1935 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2018

Speaking about making a film based on the nuclear tests held at Pokhran in 1998, John told Filmi Beat, “Abhishek (director) narrated the idea to me. And I was like, why in all these years no one thought to make a movie on this subject. This is one of the biggest achievements of Indian history after independence. We repeat the same subject, we make love stories and all, but how nobody touched this. When he narrated the idea to me, the first thing I thought was, this is a very difficult film. And second thing was, how would I pull it off. And when I have those questions I was sure that I am going to do this.”

“I wanted to give it a try, I wanted to challenge myself. And the whole credit goes to Abhishek and his entire team. And honestly, I am also thankful to Diana for doing this. And the entire cast for making this happen in record time. We completed the shooting 2 days before the scheduled time,” he added. When the actor was asked about his preparations for the film, he revealed, “We have done workshops as getting into army uniforms is a very big responsibility in itself. We can’t make mistakes. And of course research work. Whatever you will see in the movie, everything what we followed is very accurate. When you see the credit, you will know how much research have been done.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App