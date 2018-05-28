Bollywood actor John Abraham can finally breathe a sigh a relief as his latest venture Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran has zoomed past Rs 20 crore mark in its opening week. Despite limited promotions and IPL finals, Abhishek Sharma's directorial starring John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani has minted a total collection of Rs. 20.78 crore.

John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has zoomed past Rs 20 crore mark in its opening week. By collecting Rs. 4.82 crore on Friday, Rs. 7.64 crore on Saturday and Rs. 8.32 crore on Sunday, Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Parmanu has minted a total collection of Rs 20.78 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box figures on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “#Parmanu crosses ₹ 20 cr mark… RESPECTABLE TOTAL… Limited promotion/awareness + #IPL semi-finals [Fri] and #IPL finals [Sun] hit biz hard… Weekdays crucial… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr. Total: ₹ 20.78 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.”

Apart from impressing the audiences, the film has also received positive reviews from the film critics as well as Bollywood. Film critic Taran Adarsh in his review noted, “#OneWordReview… #Parmanu: O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G. One of the best films to come out of the Hindi film industry… The film is gripping in its entirety, but the climax takes the film to another level… Deserves a standing ovation… DON’T MISS IT!” Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was also all praises for the Parmanu star-cast and noted that the story had to be told.

“Really enjoyed #Parmanu. The sheer audacity of what we as a nation achieved and the heroes that did it…. This story had to be told! So happy and proud of my brother @TheJohnAbraham well done to the entire team, Sharmaji, @DianaPenty and the rest of the wonderful cast and crew,” tweeted the actor. Talking about the box office result of Parmanu, John had earlier told DNA, “ I could have easily signed five commercial films in the meantime and said, ‘Hey listen! This is what I can do. You want me to lift cars, lift bikes.’ I can break anything at sight, which is what the audience loves. But, as a production house and as an actor I feel safe when a film comes from JA Entertainment. My production house is known for quality. We think before we come out with anything.”

“So, whether our film does 5 crores, 50 crores or 500 crores, it really doesn’t matter. No one is going to question the content from my production house. For me, that’s important. Because the longetivity of your production house or your career depends on the choice you make. I choose with a lot of care,” he added. Parmanu had hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

