John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is all set to cross Rs 50 crore mark. After facing a tough competition from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding, the film has gained the momentum yet again with the help of strong word of mouth. After collecting Rs. 35.41 crore in Week 1, Rs. 10.14 crore in Week 2, the film has earned a total collection of Rs. 45.55 crore.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by John Abraham’s production house JA Entertainment, the film has impressed the audience as well as the film critics. Despite facing a tough competition from Raazi and Veere Di Wedding, the film has managed to attract the audience with a tight script and power-packed performances by the star cast.

#Parmanu catches momentum, yet again, on [second] Sat and Sun… Nears ₹ 50 cr mark… Strong word of mouth has been its biggest strength, post release… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 3.56 cr, Sun 4.53 cr. Total: ₹ 45.55 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

#Parmanu biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 35.41 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 10.14 cr

Total: ₹ 45.55 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

Speaking about the film’s box office collection, John Abraham had earlier said that his production house is known for quality and as filmmakers; they think a lot before coming out with anything. Thus, whether the film earns 5 crores, 50 crores, 500 crores, it does not matter. The actor further added that the longevity of one’s production house or career depends on the choices one makes.

Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding has crossed Rs 35 crore mark in the opening weekend. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film has earned a total collection of Rs. 36.52 crore. Along with this, Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has entered the Rs 100 crore mark by earning a total collection of Rs 114.89 crore. The film is also all set to emerge as the actress’s highest grosser till date.

