John Abraham's much-awaited film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has hit the theatrical screens today. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu is expected to collect Rs 4 crore on its opening day. Film and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 4 stars and tweeted that the film is one of the best films to come of the Hindi film industry, deserves a standing ovation and is estimated to be a turning point in John Abraham's career.

Abhishek Sharma’s much-awaited film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran starring John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani has hit the screens today. With a range of positive reviews from the film critics, Parmanu is expected to collect Rs 4 crore on its opening day. Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “Despite the controversy that led up to its release, Parmanu has been able to generate a lot of positive buzz with its trailers and promotional interviews. While it may open to a decent Rs 4 crore, its figures could go up drastically if it is supported by a strong word-of-mouth promotion and receives good reviews.”

Film and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 4 stars to the John Abraham starrer and tweeted, “One of the best films to come out of the Hindi film industry… The film is gripping in its entirety, but the climax takes the film to another level… Deserves a standing ovation… DON’T MISS IT!” In a follow-up tweet, Taran tweeted, “#Parmanu is a triumph for director Abhishek Sharma and lead actor John Abraham… The director, together with writers Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, brings to life an important chapter from history… This is one story that had to be told…”

“#Parmanu will be a turning point in @TheJohnAbraham’s career… He underplays his part beautifully… Would like to single out @bomanirani too… An exceptional actor who sinks his teeth into the character,” he added. Earlier scheduled for a theatrical release in 2017, the film’s release date kept getting pushed back due to a rift between the film producers KriArj Entertainment and John’s JA Entertainment. Parmanu revolves around nuclear test conducted by Indian Army in Pokharan.

