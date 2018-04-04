Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran which stars John Abraham will release on May 4 amid the ongoing dispute between Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham’s production house. According to the actor’s production house, Kriarj has committed material breaches which left them with no choice but to terminate the agreement in the interest of the film. While KriArj, on the other hand, has strongly voiced their opinion of being fully secured.

The Parmanu controversy is nowhere close to ending as days after co-producers of John Abraham starrer ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment ended up in a lockdown, terminating their contact, the movie has found itself in another controversy as an FIR has been filed against the actor and his production house. The FIR was filed in the Khar police station after a criminal complaint was filed by Prerna Arora’s KriArj Entertainment. In its statement, KriArj said that it continues to be the sole and exclusive owner of the film’s rights ‘including being joint and equal owners and joint producers of the film along with JA Ent.

“FIR has been registered by Khar Police Station against John Abraham and his company JA Ent after criminal complaint was filed by Kriarj Entertainment for commission of various criminal offences including cheating , breach of trust , fraud , misappropriation of funds and copyright infringement due to John and his company duping KriArj Entertainment out of the crores of rupees invested by KriArj Entertainment towards the production of the film ‘Parmanu’,” the statement added. In its complaint, KriArj also alleged that JA Ent had accepted Rs 30 crore from it towards the production of the film. It said that as they failed to deliver the commitments, they terminated the contract illegally, in an attempt to commit fraud.

Earlier, JA Entertainment after parting ways with co-producers KriArj Entertainment over material breaches had issued a statement which said: “Delay in payments/non-payments (from KriArj), have caused delays in the post-production work after the film’s principal shoot was completed by us in time and on schedule last year.” The release date of the movie was also changed to May 4 instead of Friday which will now coincide with the same month as the Pokhran tests 20 years ago.

Parmanu, starring John Abraham and Diana Penty was scheduled to release in December 2017 but was delayed to avoid an apparent clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Later, the film was clashing with Anushka Sharma’s Pari which led to another delay, since KriArj was also co-producing Pari.

