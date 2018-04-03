The producers of Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran, John Abraham, and Prernaa Arora, are currently in a warring state considering the legal issue that has embroiled between the two. KriArj Entertainment and JA Entertainment will no more be together releasing the film. Instead, if reports are to be believed, John is contemplating on going solo for the release of Parmanu. The actor is also co-producing this film under his banner.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran which stars John Abraham will not release anytime soon, courtesy the ongoing dispute between Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham’s production house. According to the actor’s production house, Kriarj has committed material breaches which left them with no choice but to terminate the agreement in the interest of the film. While KriArj, on the other hand, has strongly voiced their opinion of being fully secured. “Our rights in the Film as a joint producer/presenter and owner of all rights are fully secured, we have always fulfilled all our commitments till date and have clear intent to continue doing so”, they said in one of their official statements.

The new statement by KriArj Entertainment reads, “The allegations made by JA Ent are false and frivolous. The fact that they want to defraud us is amplified from that fact that in spite of payment of almost 30 Crores and Kriarj being fully and naturally willing to promote and release the Film at the earliest they stopped promotions and now want to walk away with the Film without any remorse in such an unethical fashion which is there for all to see. We do not wish to further comment on the ongoing dispute and/or stoop to the levels of JA Ent. We have already initiated appropriate action against JA Ent and its promoter/s and we reserve our rights to make further statements on this subject until disposition of our claims against JA Ent and its promoter Mr.John Abraham.”

While John Abraham’s JA Ent was quick to issue a statement on Monday morning claiming the distribution plan for the film has not been shared (by KriArj) and there has been no transparency in their dealings with third parties, Prerna’s Arora production company has issued today a befitting reply to the same allegations. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is a film based on the nuclear test conducted by Indian Army in 1998. Of course, that makes the film extremely interesting because we are pretty sure a lot went behind making the tests successful. But seeing the ongoing tussle, we doubt if the movie will release anytime soon.

