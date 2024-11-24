Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

The dramatic "fainting" of Brad Pitt at the Las Vegas Grand Prix left fans on edge, only to reveal it was part of a thrilling scene for his upcoming Formula One film. The Hollywood star was filming for the highly anticipated project, set to hit theaters in 2025.

Brad Pitt, the renowned actor known for films like Fight Club and Bullet Train, was seen “fainting” during the Las Vegas Grand Prix this past weekend. The incident took place on Saturday, ahead of the highly anticipated on-track action where George Russell would take pole position.

Part of a scene or medical emergency?

However, the drama unfolded before the race even began. Pitt was observed collapsing onto the ground on the grid, appearing to faint. But fans need not be concerned—this was not a medical emergency, but part of a scene for Pitt’s upcoming Formula One-based film.

The moment was actually a teaser for the film, with Pitt filming a scene in front of a live F1 backdrop. In the sequence, Pitt, portraying the character Sonny Hayes, wobbled on his feet before falling onto a padded mat held by a crew member. The fictional race team, APX GP, which Pitt’s character represents, even released a mock statement that further fueled excitement for the film.

Brad Pitt stars as a retired driver

The statement read: “During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation. Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously, and Sonny’s health remains our top priority. While Sonny is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow’s race as he focuses on recovery. The entire team stands behind him, and we will provide updates when available. Joshua will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward.”

Pitt stars as a retired driver who returns to Formula 1 with APX GP, a fictional team, to mentor and race alongside a younger driver, played by Damson Idris. Together, they face off against the sport’s elite competitors.

Brad Pitt serves as a producer on the film

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously helmed Top Gun: Maverick, the film is set for release in June 2025. Filming is already underway, with Pitt having been spotted at the Mexican Grand Prix in October to shoot additional scenes.

In addition to his lead role, Pitt also serves as a producer on the film alongside Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. The production has the full support of the F1 community, with all 10 teams, drivers, the FIA, and race promoters contributing to ensure the film’s authenticity.

Production set to continue

The movie’s F1 package was acquired by Apple for an estimated $130-140 million, not including the salaries of the principal cast and crew. Filming has taken place at various global F1 races over the past few years, with other notable stars including Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

Production is set to continue, with filming expected to wrap up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. A teaser trailer released in July showed Pitt rattling off the names of F1 team sponsors before telling Condon’s character he needs a car that can go faster. The trailer concludes with Pitt speeding around the track to the soundtrack of Queen’s We Will Rock You.

