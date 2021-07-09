He has featured not only in popular music videos but also in a feature films. Parth Parmar got his first major breakthrough in the Vikram Thakor starrer film "Tu Adhuri Varta Na Chhedo".

The life of a performer is not a bed of roses. One has to face major upheaval to scale heights in the industry. Known for his comic antics as Amdavadi Man, Parth Parmar has come a long way from being an aspiring YouTuber to a mainstream actor. Parth belongs to a middle class family. The artist is raised by a homemaker mother and his dad who works as a government employee. Parth started his journey from digital platform along with his three buddies. What started in 2016 gradually became one of the most popular YouTube channels coming from the lands of Ahmedabad. Slowly Parth became household name across the Gujarat; his videos brought laughter to everybody’s house. The channel has amassed over 874k subscribers on YouTube.

He has featured not only in popular music videos but also in a feature films. Parth Parmar got his first major breakthrough in the Vikram Thakor starrer film “Tu Adhuri Varta Na Chhedo”. Well, the artist didn’t stop here, he went on to star in several videos which include “Parne Maro Viro” featuring singer Kinjal Dave & Amdavadi Man “Parth Parmar”. The video has gained 2.7 million views on YouTube. His popularity has helped him to collaborate with mega Dhollywood stars for their movie promotions. The list includes Bau Na Vichar, Golkeri, Raghu CNG & G – The Film.

Amdavadi Man is a phenomenon on Instagram. His comic reels go viral in no time. Parth Parmar has a huge fan following on social media; talking about Instagram the content creator has 92.9k followers. Parth is unique in his own ways; the way he enacts in trending reels is different from the usual trend. Parth has come a long way through his consistent efforts.