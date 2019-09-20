After conquering hearts with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan is all set to create a buzz with his digital debut with ALTBalaji. Reports reveal that in the show, Parth will romance Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan. Read the details here

Television actor Parth Samthaan is currently counted amongst the heart-throbs of the industry, who is best known for sharing electrifying chemistry with Erica Fernandez on-screens. It seems that after trying his hands in Television, Parth is trying to step out of his comfort zone and wants to deliver something more apart from his show. Recent reports reveal that Parth is all set to do his digital debut in an ALTBalaji digital show.

Reports also reveal that Parth will appear in the role of a gangster for the first time and he is quite excited for his digital debut. Earlier, there were reports that Erica Fernandez will also appear with Parth in the web show but while giving an interview, the actor revealed that Erica is not a part of the project and Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan, who did her debut with Emraan Hashmi in the film Jannat, will romance Parth.

If the reports turn out to be true, it will be really interesting to watch Parth with Sonal on the screens. Reports also reveal that Erica Fernandez will also be appearing in a web series with Vikas Gupta however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

It seems that Ekta Kapoor is again on an experimental phase as she did when she chose Parth for portraying Anurag and Erica as Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Ki and is all set to again deliver something new with this web-series. Reports also reveal that Erica and Parth, who were rumoured to be dating each other earlier, have now separated and this can also be a strong reason for not working together in a web series.

Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the show is currently riding high in terms of TRP. Fans are crazy about the show and the new characters in the show like Rishabh Bajaj have added more to the excitement level of the fans.

