Parth Samthan has been spotted at the Mumbai Airport amid lockdown after the flights resume in the state. As he flight backs to his hometown Pune.

Parth Samthan has been spotted at the Mumbai Airport amid lockdown after the flights resume in the state. As he flight backs to his hometown Pune. Earlier people were speculating that he traveled back to his home place then Jesi Hain Yariyaan actor himself confirmed that he traveled back to his home town safely with the new airline guidelines. Parth Samthan has also posted it on his Instagram story how he traveled after the flights resume in the corona hotspot Mumbai.

Parth Samthan captioned his in such a way that everyone can understand how traveling has become difficult these days. In another video shared by Parth Samnthan’s page he was standing in a long queue to maintain social distancing and waiting for his chance to get into the airplane. It was clear that the airlines have made some serious guidelines to assure passengers safety.

Also, Parth shared a story in which he was wearing a face shield and also face mask to avoid the contact with others and also for proper safety. Traveling in airplanes is now totally changed and it is going to be a little difficult for everyone to manage with it and also to accept the new change.

Talking about Parth Samthan, he was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has been paused after the lockdown imposed in the country. He was performing lead character, Anurag, alongside Erica Fernandes. Amidst lockdown he has been seen sharing some amazing Tiktok videos along with former co-star from Kesi Hain Yaariyan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App