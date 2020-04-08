Parth Samthan is one of the most popular faces of television these days as he is playing the lead character in Ekta Kapoor's most famous venture remake Kasutii Zindagii Kay. There are speculations that he going to make his debut with Hina Khan.

Parth Samthan is one of the most popular faces of television these days as he is playing the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s most famous venture remake Kasutii Zindagii Kay. He has been featured to play the role of Anurag Basu and paired opposite to Erica Fernandez. They are performing really well together on screen and people are just loving their chemistry so much. Many fans of Erica and Parth want them to do a Bollywood debut together. But there are speculations that Parth Samthan might do his debut with his ex co-star Hina Khan.

Hina Khan was earlier performing Komolika, one of the most iconic characters in the television industry. She performed the negative character with high positivity and win hearts of the audience but later she took an exit from the show as she was working in her Bollywood debut Hacked. The film has not done wonders on theatres but Hina Khan’s popularity is still on the peak.

She also released a music video named Ranjhana with her Bigg Boss companion Priyank. Well, now it will be interesting to see if Hina Khan is going to perform her next film with Parth Samthan or it will turn out to be a rumour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axu3zFPHkQA\

During the lockdown, Hina Khan is spending time with her fans through social media and loving the sessions with them.she also released some videos to keep the house clean and safe. Parth can also been seen sharing insides from his upcoming projects these days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OScMNreJFXs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-_PaCmTvE4

