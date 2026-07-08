Who Is Parvathy Thiruvothu? The Malayalam Actor Who Says Treating Superstars Like Gods Enables Exploitation

Parvathy Thiruvothu is a National Award-winning actress from India who acts mostly in Malayalam movies along with a few appearances in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies. Famous for her intense and transformative performances in modern classics such as Take Off, Uyare, Charlie, and Bangalore Days, she is considered as one of the best actresses of her times.

Besides being an ace performer onscreen, Parvathy is equally well known as a fierce and fearless social activist. She was one of the founder members of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a non-profit organization created as a response to an actor assault case in 2017 that fights against the systematic misogyny and ensures safe workspace for women in the Malayalam film industry. Her outspoken nature makes her an agent of change but she faces a lot of cyberbullying and political backlash because of the same.

Why does she believe deifying superstars enables exploitation?

At a media event, Parvathy called out the entrenched culture of hero-worship prevalent in the Indian film industry. The actress opined that elevating leading male actors to the stature of “deities” establishes an unequal distribution of power that silences the voices of marginalized people and young aspirants.

“I am strongly opposed to this concept of deification that occurs a lot in this industry,” Parvathy said. “What happens is that we lose track of what is right or wrong while doing this, because that person holds the power of the newcomer.”

While people and production houses elevate a superstar to the stature of an infallible deity in the film industry, a bubble of omnipotence surrounds him/her. In such a situation, speaking out against the misbehavior of the star becomes a difficult task. As pointed by Parvathy, this negative hierarchy leaves newcomers afraid of pointing out injustice, as it would mean professional banishment.

What did she reveal about the treatment of newcomers in cinema?

Parvathy pointed out that despite the tremors created in the industry by the landmark Justice Hema Committee report, exploitation is widespread. She accused big production houses of deliberately exploiting the dreams of young aspiring actors.

As per Parvathy, new entrants are forced to work without any legal safeguards. In the absence of formal contract, filmmakers manipulate emotionally, saying “We are one big family. Just go ahead, we are giving you a great chance.”

Parvathy vehemently denied this point, stressing on the need to understand that cinema should be seen as nothing else but a workplace wherein work should be compensated properly. No matter how new an actor is, he/she does provide some value to filmmakers and therefore, lack of proper contracts or even facilities such as proper sanitation system is tantamount to labor exploitation.

A Trajectory of Excellence: Parvathy Thiruvothu’s Acting Career

Parvathy’s acting career began in the Malayalam movie Out of Syllabus in 2006; however, it was her brilliant performance in the Tamil movie Poo in 2008 that made her famous as an actor who could play powerful characters. In the following years, she revolutionized the image of the female lead in South Indian movies by refusing to play stereotypical characters.

Career Milestones & Filmography:

The Commercial Breakthrough (2014-2015): Starred back-to-back in massive box-office blockbusters Bangalore Days and Ennu Ninte Moideen, proving that arthouse-level talent could yield commercial gold.

National Recognition (2017): Delivered a career-defining performance as Sameera, an Indian nurse trapped in Iraq, in Take Off. The role earned her the National Film Award – Special Mention and the IFFI Best Actor (Female) Award.

Bollywood & Beyond (2017-Present): Made a critically acclaimed Hindi debut opposite Irfan Khan in Qarib Qarib Singlle. She followed it up with stunning portrayals in Uyare (playing an acid-attack survivor) and the medical thriller Virus.

What is Parvathy Thiruvothu’s estimated net worth?

Given her high-quality performance and deliberate focus on quality over quantity, as a filmmaker that prefers to create films with substance, Parvathy holds a unique place within the film market. Her net worth is expected to be between ₹15 crore and ₹22 crore.

Her major revenue comes from her earnings from acting in films and streaming shows, as well as her endorsement deals for big brands through digital media. Being financially independent helps her refuse any compromised script without the fear of financial instability.

Marriages and Relationships: Where does she stand on love?

Parvathy Thiruvothu is unmarried and has made a conscious effort to maintain her personal life extremely private from any mainstream media conjectures. While the local gossips have been circulating stories of her marriage and getting caught up in marriage scandals often confusingly publishing behind-the-scenes pictures of her productions with other stars in reality, Parvathy Thiruvothu continues to remain completely unmarried.

Speaking candidly about her relationship ideology in an exclusive interview with the media, Parvathy Thiruvothu addressed her views on love and companionship as follows:

“No one was really interested in my love life and it amuses me,” she laughed. “I do not need a partner but I may want one. There is a huge operational difference between the two.”

According to Parvathy Thiruvothu, she is not willing to accept the typical rules of romance to fulfill societal expectations. Parvathy clearly expressed that she would never settle in life unless she has a partner who is good enough to be her best friend first and foremost.

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