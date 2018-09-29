Pataakha box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover starrer Pataakha is in theatres now. With 2 big projects releasing on the same date, Pataakha is expected to face a lot of competition at the box office as Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is doing well in the market. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the comedy-drama is bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Dheeraj Wadhavan, Ajay Kapoor and Ishan Saksena. According to predictions, Pataakha is expected to garner Rs 1-2 crore on Day 1 at the box office but the digits are expected increase in the first week of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar while talking to Indian express was noted saying that the awareness level of Pataakha being the debut film of television beauty Radhika Madan, is low. It is a big battle for Sunil Grover starrer Sui Dhaaga starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan is doing well already. According to Johar, the film will earn around 1 or half crore on Day.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha box office collection Day 2 here:

Live Blog

