Pataakha box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Seems like Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India has taken over the weekend by garnering some good digits in the release weekend. Dangal star Sanya Malhotra and television beauty Radhika Madan starrer Pataakha which was expected to do good at the box office has managed to earn Rs 90 lakh on day 1. While the film critic and trade analyst are predicting that Anushka Sharma’s film gives good performance in the releasing week, Pataakha might have to face a had competition in the coming week.



ALSO READ: Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-starrer expected to cross Rs 10 crore

According to film critic and trade abalyst, Pataakha starring Sunil Grover was expected to garner Rs 1-2 crore on the day but the film failed to impress the audience. With mixed reactions from the huge fan following of the stars, the film is expected to collect Rs 2-3 crore in the coming first week of its release. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the comedy-drama is bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Dheeraj Wadhavan, Ajay Kapoor and Ishan Saksena.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha box office collection Day 3 here:

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App