Pataakha box office collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha witnessed growth a slight growth at the box office collection on its opening weekend. Pataakha starring one of the well known comedy masters of Indian television Sunil Grover, had to face a tough competition in the theatres due to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree and the same release date of star-studded Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. Although, the film couldn’t enjoy the aroma of success, it is atleast expected to garner good digits on Gandhi Jayanti.

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha is bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and Ishaan Saksena. Made under the banners of KYTA Productions and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, Radhika Madan-starrer is the Bollywood debut film of television beauty.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pataakha starting the Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra, has on day 3 witnessed some escalation in the biz but has failed to garner good digits. With a grand total of Rs 4.05 crore, Pataakha could manage to collect only Rs 1.75 crore on Sunday and Rs 1.40 crore on Saturday.

