Pataakha box office collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Vishal Bhardwaj’s comedy-drama Pataakha stars newbie Radhika Madan, Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra and comedy master Sunil Grover. With an opening of Rs 90 lakh, Pataakha witnessed a slight growth at the box office on Gandhi Jayanti. The weekend turned out to be beneficial for the film as Pataakha could manage to collect Rs 1.40 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.75 crore on Sunday. Well, it managed to garner a grand total of Rs 4.99 crore.

Radhika Madan, who made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha during an interview with the first post was noted saying that the only difference between working in television and movie is that a person is not allowed to the luxury of time. Talking about her director Vishal Bhardwaj, the actor added by saying that Vishal sir is an easy director to work with and is always open to ideas. He asks a valid reason if someone disagrees with his suggestion. It’s all about either him getting convinced or him convincing the person. The beauty concluded by saying that she will get movie offers if she has done a good job and if she fails to impress the audience and has done a horrible job she won’t get a film.

