Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and television actor Radhika Madan starrer Pataakha will be hitting the silver screen on Friday—September 28. The film, which has been helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is expected to mint Rs 3 crore on the opening day of its release. The first reason why Pataakha is expected to have a slow start at the box office is the poor promotions of the film as the makers and star cast has not promoted the film well at social media platforms as compared to the other big Bollywood releases.

The other reason why Pataakha is expected to witness a slow start at the box office is that the film will be facing a tough competition with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga which will also be releasing on the same date. Pataakha also stars stand-up comedian Sunil Grover in a key role and actors Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

The film revolves around two sisters who share a bitter relationship with each other and what consequences follow. The film has been bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Ishan Saksena, Ajay Kapoor and Dheeraj Wadhavan.

