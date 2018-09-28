Pataakha movie release, celebrity reaction and audience reviews LIVE Updates: Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha starring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Vijay Raaz, Saanand Verma, Namit Das and Abhishek Duhan. The comedy-drama is bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Dheeraj Wadhavan, Ajay Kapoor and Ishan Saksena and made under the banners of KYTA Productions and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. With mixed reactions on first day, the film is expected to garner decent digits. Pataakha is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behnein. Pataakha will surely have to go through some hard time as Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India has also hit the theatres today, September 28.

ALSO READ: Sui Dhaaga movie release, celebrity reaction and audience reviews LIVE Updates

In an exclusive interview with Indian Express, Radhika Madan who made her Bollywood debut with Pataakha today, September 28, was noted talking about the film and the makers. The beautiful small screen diva was excited to experience being Champa. Ignoring the looks factor, Madan added that she couldn’t choose the script but coming in the glamorous world was her dream.

ALSO READ: Pataakha box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Here’s how much Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan-starrer is expected to earn on Day 1

Here are the Pataakha movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE Updates:

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App