Pataakha movie review: Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan's much-awaited film Pataakha has finally hit the silver screens today, i.e September 28. Helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj, the film, which revolves around two sisters who cannot see each other eye to eye, marks the debut of TV actor Radhika Madan. The film has clashed with Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's film Sui Dhaaga at the box office.

Giving the film 4 out of the 5 stars, Film critic Raja Sen noted for Hindustan Times that coming from Vishal Bharadwaj’s banner, the film comes across as a minor film about two minors, as daughters of a miner until the audience is introduced to what they are dreaming about. Comparing the warring sisters as India and Pakistan, the film plot comes across much like a street play, according to him. While Radhika as the elder daughter shines in a bossy role, Sanya comes across as a fearless actress with the film.

With the film 3.5 stars, Nandini Kini in her review for Mumbai Mirror called the film a box of crackers. In her review, she has noted that the film comes as a fresh breath of air and is far removed from the kind of films we have seen in recent past. She stated that the film simply sparks because of the perfect casting and setting. With this, she added that the magic lies in how the filmmaker has managed to capture the dialect of the setting and locales along with Cinematographer Ranjan Palit’s captures.

As the film clashes with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga, which focuses on the Make In Campaign and promotes Indian handicrafts, it will be interesting to watch which film wins the race and emerges as a winner at the box office.

