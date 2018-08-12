Pataakha posters: Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj has unveiled the characters of his upcoming film Pataakha. Starring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madaan and Sunil Grover, the much-awaited trailer of Pataakha will be released on the occasion of Independence Day, i.e August 15, 2018.

Get ready for an explosion as Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madaan and Sunil Grover are set to charm the audience with their power-packed performance in their upcoming film titled Pataakha. Sharing the first glimpse of the film, Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj on Saturday introduced each character of the film in a quirky style and revealed the release date of the much-awaited trailer of the film.

In the posters, Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra’s transformation to Gainda Kumari aka Chhutki is astonishing and commendable. Dressed in an orange and green dress styled with sunglasses, Sanya can be seen holding a rifle in the hand. Meanwhile, Radhika Madaan, who shot to fame with the telly show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Radhika as Champa Kumari aka Badhki looks convincing in a de-glam look. While introducing Radhika, the introduction read that by the name she is Champa, but by work, she is a firecracker.

Comedian turned actor Sunil Grover made a remarkable appearance as Dipper Naradmuni and is seen dressed in a colourful saree paired with a yellow blouse. Along with the lead stars, the filmmaker also introduced the audience with interesting characters like Saanand Varma as Tharky Patel and Vijay Raaz as Bapu.

Based on a short story by Charan Singh Pathik titled as Do Behnein, Pataakha revolves around two sparring sisters. While the trailer of the film is scheduled to release on August 15, the film will hit the screens on September 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More