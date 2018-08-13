Recently, the cast and makers of the forthcoming movie Pataakha shared a new poster of the movie with a caption reminding the trailer launch of the movie. Dangal star Sanya Malhotra shared the new poster through her Instagram handle. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha is slated to hit the screens on September 28.

A couple of hours ago, Dangal star Sanya Malhotra shared a brand new poster from her forthcoming movie, Pataakha, which is scheduled to release on September 28. With the latest poster comes the reminder that the trailer of the movie will be dropped on YouTube on August 14 midnight. The latest poster features the three main leads of the film, namely Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Radhika Madan. Helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is based on the story of two sisters who are constantly at a war with each other.

Along with Sanya Malhotra, film and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the poster and other details regarding the movie. While naming the cast of the film which includes Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Sadanand Verma and Vijay Raaz among others, he wrote that the trailer is scheduled to release on August 14, 2018, and will hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

Trailer on 14 Aug 2018… New poster of #Pataakha… Stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz… Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj… 28 Sept 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/svfinyBHWE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2018

A couple of days back, the makers of the movie dropped a minute-long montage to announce the trailer of the movie. The montage comprised of the all the last movies which were directed by Vishal Bhardwaj which includes Omkara, Maqbool, Haider, Umbrella, 7 Khoon Maaf and Haider. Last day, the makers dropped a range of posters through its Twitter handle that briefed the audiences about the caste of the movie and their respective roles.

Reports have suggested that the movie Pataakha is based on a short story by Charan Singh Pathik titled as Do Behnein. With the movie, Radhika Madan is going to mark her Bollywood debut, who became a household name with the telly show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Radhika will be seen playing Champa Kumari aka Badki, while Sanya will be playing Genda Kumari aka Chhutki.

