Pataakha trailer: Helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the much-awaited trailer of Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha was finally released on Independence day 2018, i.e August 15, 2018.

After raising excitement among the fans with the intriguing posters of the film, the makers of the much-anticipated film Pataakha released the trailer of the film on the occasion of Independence Day 2018, i.e August 15, 2018. Taking an interesting take on sibling rivalry, the film revolves around Badki (Radhika Madan) and Chhutki (Sanya Malhotra) as their not-so-close bond is referred to as India and Pakistan.

From hurling abuses to beating each other, the two sisters can’t see each other eye to eye and look forward to meeting their life partners so that they can finally get away from each other. However, their life takes a hilarious and unexpected turn when they discover that they are married in the same household.

Check out the trailer of Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha here:

Helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Patakhaa stars Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz. The film will hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

