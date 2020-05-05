Paatal Lok trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Pataal Lok is finally out. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and more, Paatal Lok will start streaming on Amazon Prime from May 15.

Paatal Lok trailer: During the coronavirus lockdown, the OTT platforms in India have buckled up to provide wholesome entertainment to their audiences and one of the top contenders in this race is Amazon Prime. After the success of the second season of Four More Shots Please and Panchayat, Amazon Prime is all set to release a brand new web series titled Paatal Lok, which is backed by none other than Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. The trailer of Paatal Lok finally released today and it is no short of a seat-gripping thriller.

Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee, Paatal Lok follows the journey of a cop who is handed over the case of an assassination attempt on a Prime Time journalist. The cop manages to nab the four suspects, who have quite a glorified criminal past, but things are not as simple as it seems. The case takes a complicated turn when the cop is put off the case and what follows is worth a watch.

While the trailer will keep you hooked right from the word go, it is certainly not for the weak-hearts. If you are into thriller crime dramas, this one is for you and the wait is not that long. Paatal Lok will start streaming on Amazon Prime from May 15.

In a conversation with a news portal, Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma said that the show is every creator’s dream. It is an Indian story with a global appeal, all thanks to its themes and characters. He expressed his happiness on making his digital debut on Amazon Prime alongside Clean Slate Films and said that he is positive that the show will keep audiences on the edge of their seats till the very end.

