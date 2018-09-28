Pataakha box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: This Friday brings a lot of joy for the audience as two big and interesting films-Pataakha and Sui Dhaaga have hit the screens today, i.e September 28. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Apte in lead roles, Pataakha has gripped the attention of the audience ever since the first posters of the film were released. From an interesting star-cast, storyline and an intriguing trailer, Pataakha has checked all the boxes right. With Pataakha, TV actor Radhika Madan will be making her foray into films.
With a box office clash with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s much-anticipated release Sui Dhaaga, the business of Pataakha is most definitely likely to be impacted due to a larger marketing scale and the star power of A-listers Varun and Anushka. According to early estimates, Sui Dhaaga is expected to earn Rs 1-2 crore on Day 1 at the box office but the number is likely to increase due to positive word of mouth. Helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Pataakha will also star actors like Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.
Check out the LIVE Updates of Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha box office collection Day 1 here:
Live Blog
Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pataakha is impresses one and all.
#Pataakha is fantastic. An entertaining comedy about two warring sisters & their dreams but really it is a political satire thats an allegory for India-Pakistan rivalry with tons of metaphors throughout the film that arent even subtle.— Od (@odshek) September 27, 2018
Film critic RJ Alok praises Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pataakha.
"Raw Real & Rustic film with Mind blowing performances and Superb Background score with Vishal bhardwaj flavor and BIG message through screenplay. " ❣️@WhoSunilGrover @sanyamalhotra07 @radhikamadan01 @abhishekduhan @dasnamit @VishalBhardwaj @rekha_bhardwaj #Pataakha #RjAlok— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) September 27, 2018
Twitterati is all praises for Pataakha.
#pataakha is a hilarious and poignant and goes on to prove what a committed cast can do in the hands of a master director. What a fun fun ride!! @sanyamalhotra07 @radhikamadan01 @WhoSunilGrover @dasnamit @VishalBhardwaj— Shantanu Srivastava (@iShantanuS) September 28, 2018
Comedian Kapil Sharma extends best wishes to Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha.
Congratulations n best wishes Paji @WhoSunilGrover n my Favourite @VishalBhardwaj sir n @rekha_bhardwaj Mam n the whole team of #Pataakha lots of love n best wishes 🙏— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 27, 2018