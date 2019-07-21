Pati Patni Aur Woh: Aparshakti Khurana has recently joined Mudassar Aziz's film Pati Patni Aur Woh and it seems that he has already begun shooting for the film. Recently videos of Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana from the sets of the film have gone viral. Watch here

Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana spotted on the sets of the film

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Aparshakti Khurana is among the most dedicated actors who leave no chance to impress his fans with her spectacular roles. Recently, the reports revealed that the actor has come on-board for Mudassar Aziz’s film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The film is a rom-com film which features Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Recently, Aparshakti Khurana and Ananya Panday were spotted on the sets of the film.

In the viral video, Ananya Panday can be seen dressed in a yellow dress walking on the streets. In another viral video, Aparshakti was also spotted in a yellow shirt and brown pants with a bundle of papers in his hands and spectacles.

It seems that the entire team of the film is leaving no stone unturned for the project. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the silver screens on December 6 and also features Johnny Lever, Diljit Dosanjh, Amyra Dastur, Anupam Kher in supporting roles.

Some days back, the first look of Kartik Aaryan also created a buzz on social media. Dressed in a pant and shirt, the actor was spotted standing on the edge. Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of 1978 film with the same title. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar depicts Chintu’s wife, meanwhile, Ananya Panday plays the role of Chintu’s girlfriend.

After completing the shoot of the film, Kartik Aaryan will then shoot for Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2 with Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor.

