Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Ananya Panday recently shared her looks from the sets of the much-awaited film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The rom-com is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is the remake of 1978 film of the same name. Take a look at the picture–

: Ananya Panday shares her look from the sets of Mudassar Aziz's film

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set for their upcoming rom-com film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The film is among the highly anticipated film which will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. Moreover, Saand ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar will also feature in the film alongside Kartik and Ananya. It seems that the entire team is working hard and is currently shooting in Lucknow for the film.

Recently, the lead star Ananya Panday shared her looks from the sets of the film. In the film, Ananya Panday will play the role of Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen girlfriend. In the picture, Ananya Panday is looking cute wearing a pair of spectacles and is seen dressed in a blue dress.

It is not the first time, when the actor has shared pictures from the sets. Some days back, Ananya Panday with Kartik Aaryan shared pictures from their night schedule. It seems that Ananya is much excited for her character and is enjoying shooting for the film.

Take a look at the picture–

Talking about the film, the rom-com is directed by Mudassar Aziz and will be bankrolled under the banners of Tseries and B R Studios. After finishing up the schedule for the film. Kartik Aaryan will then begin with the shoot of Karan Johar’s much-awaited film Dostana 2 with Bollywood Starkid Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Saand Ki Aankh which is a biopic with Taapsee Pannu and Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

