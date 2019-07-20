Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has recently joined the cast of Mudassar Aziz's film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film is a remake of 1978 film of the same title and will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

Pati Patni Aur Woh: It seems that after entertaining the fans with films like Luka Chuppi and Stree, Aparshakti Khurana has bagged another big film in his kitty this year. Recently, the reports revealed that the actor has recently joined the team of Mudassar Aziz’s film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with stars Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.

Aparshakti also revealed that he is happy being a part of the film with three talented stars as well as with the director. Talking about the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a rom-com film which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a remake of 1978 film with the same title. In the film, Katik Aryan plays the role of Chintu Tyagi and Bhumi appears as his on-screen wife meanwhile, Ananya Panay portrays Kartik’s girlfriend. Apart from the lead stars, Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher, Amyra Dastur, Diljit Dosanjh also appear in supporting roles.

Recently, Aparshakti Khurana along with his brother Ayushmann Khurrana surprised Bhumi on her birthday with a party on the sets of the film in Lucknow along with the costars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Talking about Aparshakti’s future projects, it includes Jabariya Jodi with costars Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra and Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

