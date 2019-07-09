Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is all set for her film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with costars Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan. Recently, the actor revealed about working with Kartik Aaryan and revealed that he has amazing comic timing.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is among the most talented stars who love to step out of his comfort zone and perform more than the expectations of her fans. Bhumi is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with costar Kartik Aaryan. Recently, the actor revealed that the script of the film is very captivating, fresh and hilarious.

He also opened up about his costar Kartik Aaryan, she revealed that the comic timing of Kartik is great and he performs everything with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. She further said that together both of them will create a great vibe together on-screen.

Talking about the film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh is an official adaptation of BR Chopra’s film with a similar title in 1978. The original film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidya Sinha in lead roles. On the whole, the film is a comical version of extra-marital affairs. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar will be sharing the screens for the first time so it will interesting to see the fresh couple on-screen.

Moreover, the film also features Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday in lead roles opposite Kartik and Bhumi. In the film, Bhumi plays the role of a young girl who is married to Kartik and Ananya Panday plays the role of Kartik’s mistress. The film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T-series.

