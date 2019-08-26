Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bhumi Pednekar introduces her character Vedika from Pati Patni Aur Woh. Rocking floral in style, Bhumi Pednekar looks hot as ever.

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the much-awaited movies of the year starring Kartik Aaryan, newbie Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. As from time to time leaked videos, looks, and more go viral from the movie now Bhumi Pednekar has teased her fans with a photo of her dressed in a multi-colored traditional attire. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi has shared a glimpse from her character Vedika.

Showing off her back, Bhumi Pednekar has cute flowers on her head used as a wreath and has captioned her post as- “Yeh Ladki chakkka jam karva de Vedika” Meet Vedika the girl who can make traffic jam come to a halt. The trio- Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar have been shooting in Lucknow for over a month and the pictures from the sets often go viral.

The movie Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of 1978 original film. Kartik Aaryan will play the role of Sanjeev Kumar aka husband, Bhumi Pednekar will be the wife Vidya Sinha aka Vedika and Ananya Panday, who will play the role of ‘WOH’ the other woman which was played by Ranjeeta in 1978 film.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar’s new look here:

The movie Pati Patni Aur Woh will mark as the third comedy film of the actress after Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Before Pati Patni Aur Woh goes on floors, Bhumi will be seen in Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand ki Aankh with Taapsee Pannu where she will play the role of a shooter. The movie is based on two octagenarian shooters- Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App