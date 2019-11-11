Pati, Patni Aur Woh first song Dheeme Dheeme: The first party song of Pati, Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar is finally out. However, the audience is liking the remake song, the choice for the original one remains on top.

The first song of the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, is out now. The song titled Dheeme Dheeme is the official remake of the original song of the same name. The song is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The original song features Tony and Neha Sharma and their chemistry was even liked by the fans in the solo song. Both in terms of video and lyrics, the song was highly appreciated and played in the parties and clubs.

Although the chemistry between Kartik and Ananya is being praised in the remake, the original song has its own value and level. Where fandoms of both the actors are in the full joy of the remake song, individuals on social media are lashing out at the remake saying that remakes won’t work for long, where’s the original song? However, the fact seems to be true and we would also agree that the time has changed and makers have started believing that making a remake of a popular song will help their film.

Only in 2019, numerous remake songs have come out but this has surrounded the makers with questions of originality. This is the second time after Coca Cola song that Kartik has reunited with Tony and even the Coca Cola was superhit and it also seems to be becoming hit in no time.

There is nothing new in the song except the voice of Neha added to it. Just the difference is between the videos of the two and the actors. Well, the original song was also good and the audience praised it a lot when it was released. We hope that other songs of the film be the original ones.

