Pati Patni Aur Woh first song Dheeme Dheeme: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's first song from Pati, Patni Aur Woh titled Dheeme Dheeme has just released and is creating a buzz on social media. Watch here

Pati Patni Aur Woh: When it comes to astonishing the audience with his comic timing, who can be better than Kartik Aaryan. Whether it is slipping into anyone’s character or setting new goals, Kartik Aaryan has made a mark for himself in a very short time.

After back to back hits, Kartik is all set to take the audience on an amusing ride with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar with his next film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The film is the remake of the 1978 film of the same title. After creating a buzz with the trailer, recently the makers released the first song from the film titled–Dheeme Dheeme.

The song is the recreation of Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s song that released in the same year. It is a peppy number and is no doubt the party song of the year. But it seems that the fans are not that happy with the fact that why the makers have chosen the remake for the song in the same year of releasing the original track.

Watch Dheeme Dheeme song here–

Take a look at social media reaction–

It's a visual treat for us to see u in #DheemeDheeme 💖💖💖 — Hitesh Pawade (@HiteshPawade27) November 11, 2019

https://twitter.com/Itskartikfan/status/1193788121797648384

#DheemeDheeme @ananyapandayy OMG!!!! You steal the limelight show. Absolutely stunning figure. May you keep shining more. 💖💖💖💖⭐⭐⭐⭐ Look at how HOT 💯😋 @ananyapandayy looks. Simply outstanding! pic.twitter.com/yfK7NksmaN — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) November 11, 2019

2019 ke gaana ka 2019 m hi remake😂😂#DheemeDheeme — Chulbul Pandey (@psychovivek2) November 11, 2019

It is a rom-com film that also features Aparshakti Khurrana, Rajesh Sharma, Navni Parihar, Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon and Daisy Bopanna in supporting roles. The film is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will also appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. Further, he will also be seen in Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor. Further, he will also be seen in Aaj Kal which is said to be the remake of Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan.

