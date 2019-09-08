Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan is uncontrollable as the Lucknow schedule of his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh wraps up. Check out the video where you can see Aaryan going all rogue.

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey and the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh wrapped up their shoot today and was celebrating it in Lucknow. Kartik Aaryan aka Chintu Tyagi went rogue for the celebration with Ananya Pandey, cast and the whole crew. Kartik Aaryan shared his video on Instagram which caught our attention and he was cutting the cake with the team and was running behind the members of the film to put some cake on their faces and that fun video will surely leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

Kartik Aaryan was in his simple look of Chintu Tyagi and beside him was Ananya Pandey, she was looking beautiful in the yellow Lucknowi Kurta and was complementing the city Lucknow by wearing it. The crew was absolutely having fun in the video. Kartik wrote a beautiful caption too and said that Chintu Tyagi went Rogue and it was a wrap for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh and said done with Lucknow schedule, the post also showed that they were missing Bhumi Pednekar in it, Kartik’s caption also stated that Patni Ji (Bhumi Pednekar) missing as always.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the original film which was made in 1978 and was directed by B.R. Chopra. This film is going to be a rom-com film and the remake is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will play the role of Kartik’s wife and Ananya Pandey will play the role of another woman. The film is all set to release on January 2020.

