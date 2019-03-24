Pati Patni Aur Woh: One of the most awaited love triangle drama starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar is all set to hit the silver screens till the end of this year. The love sequel has already gone on floors and the makers have finally announced the official release date. Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday will mark her second film after Student Of The Year 2 which will be releasing on 10 May 2019.

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is all set to hit the cinemas this December and fans can’t keep calm. The news broke today after Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to announce that the movie is going to hit the silver screens in this December only. He writes in his tweet saying that the release date of Pati Patni And Woh is confirmed now and the Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey film will release on December 6 itself.

Helmed by aced director Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Renu Chopra and Juno Chopra, the movie brings a quirky story of a love triangle. Not just Taran Adarsh, even producer of the movie, Mudassar Aziz also took to his official Twitter account to tell the audience the actual release date. He wrote to his fans saying that they pulled it up and cranked it in. Promising a full load of fun and drama, he said 2019 is going to leave you chuckling, giggling and guffawing.

Release date confirmed… #PatiPatniAurWoh – starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey – to release on 6 Dec 2019… Directed by Mudassar Aziz… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Renu Chopra and Juno Chopra. pic.twitter.com/n4cZYm9I4a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

Bhumi Pednekar, who will be playing the female lead also shared the good news and wrote to her fans that Tareekh Pakki.

For those who don’t know, the movie was earlier scheduled to release on January 20, 2020. But now, the makers have finally dropped the real release date, which is preponed to December.

Be it the crazy fan base of Kartik Aaryan or the anticipation to watch Ananya Panday on films screen, the movie has already created a lot of buff for it. Well, if you remember the classic hit from 1978 titled Pati Patni And Woh, you might as well get the connection of it to the new version. The Kartik Aaryan starrer will be a new and interesting take on the old film. Kartik Aaryan will be seen enacting the iconic role of Sanjeev Kumar.

The earlier and original version was helmed and bankrolled by BR Chopra and starred Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

