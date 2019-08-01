Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently much excited for their upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. It seems that the team is leaving no stone unturned for the film and are shooting day and night. Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday shared pictures from their night schedule.

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The shoot of the film is its full swing in Lucknow and the entire cast is much excited for the rom-com. It seems that the team is working day and night and recently, the actors shared some glimpses from the night schedule of the film. Moreover, Ananya Panday also shared a boomerang where she is seen wearing traditional attire.

Ananya is looking pretty wearing long earrings and bindi on her forehead which is complimenting her. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan shared pictures on his Instagram story sitting in his car. As per the reports, the shoot of the film will continue for 2 months.

Talking about Pati, Patni Aur Woh, it is a rom-com film which is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. Apart from Ananya and Kartik, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. In the film, Kartik Aaryan will play the role of Chintu Tyagi and Bhumi will play the role of his on-screen wife.



On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has just finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kal, which is a sequel of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film Love Aaj Kal. For the film, Kartik Aaryan shared the screens with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan for the first time and in an interview, he revealed that he loved working with the actor.



Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor. In the film, the duo will play the role of siblings. Dostana 2 is among the highly anticipated films of the year which will hit the screens in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App