Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and the next gen star Ananya Panday have been finalised as the lead star cast of the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is expected to go on floors in February. The lead star-cast of the film have confirmed the same by sharing a series of photos on social media. Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of 1978 film that goes by the same name.

Putting an end to all the speculations, the makers of the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh have confirmed the lead star-cast of the interesting take on love, romance and marriage. And it is none other than Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. To confirm the same, the actors took to their official Instagram account to share a few photos that are adding up to all the excitement. Sharing the photos, Kartik wrote in the caption that madness is about to begin.

For the uninitiated, Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of 1978 film that goes by the same name. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by T-Series and BR Studios, the film is slated to go on floors in February. The confirmation comes amid speculations that Kartik and Ananya are indeed dating each other.

Pati Patni Aur Woh recently made headlines after Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu had alleged that she has been dropped from the film without any proper explanation. Clarifying their stance on the same, the filmmakers have mentioned in a joint statement that they approached many actors for the film who they thought would be suitable for the role and Taapsee Pannu was one of them. However, they never made any commitment to her and the casting has been solely done on the basis of who fits the bill to the dot.

Along with Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in upcoming films like the Hindi remake of Kirik Party and Luka Chuppi and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in films like Sonchiriya and Takht. On the other hand, Ananya Panday is yet to make her Bollywood debut this year with Student of the year 2.

