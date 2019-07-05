Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar will be featured together in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh which is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will release by the end of the year. Talking about the film, its the romantic comedy movie and its a remake of 1978 movie of Pati Patni Aur Woh which was a hit film in that era.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to shoot for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, the trio will be seen together for the first time. The first look of the movie just came in, which grabbed all the eyeballs of the audience.

About the same, a source informs, Pati Patni Aur Woh team shoot for 2 months long and tight schedule in Lucknow, it will be a long stretched schedule with the intention to wrap up. The shooting will start from 11th of this month.

Pati Patni Aur Woh will be a romantic comedy film helmed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar the movie is touted to release by the end of this year. The film is the remake of 1978 starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha among others, it’s one of the best movies of that time. However, in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Ayan will be seen in a new avatar while bhumi plays the role of his wife and Ananya as a stunning secretary to whom Kartik gets into an extramarital affair. However, the concept of the movie is a bit old but the script would be very much appealing to the audiences because of the fresh cast in the movie, as well as its a light-hearted romantic comedy movie.

During an interview Ananya Panday revealed about how she felt working with Kartik, she said ‘Kartik is such a nice human being and she always admire him for his acting skills and now she got the opportunity to work with him, Kartik is one of the selfless people she has ever met and he is so much fun and instantly make anyone comfortable, she is looking forward to work with him with full enthusiasm, and the rest of the shoot with him is like a dream to her.

