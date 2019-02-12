Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have started shooting for their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. On Monday, the actors wrapped up the first schedule of the film and celebrated it with a dinner date. Kartik Aaryan shared videos of Ananya Panday from their dinner date on his Instagram story. Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar in lead role.

The next-gen stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are making all the right buzz with their sparkling chemistry these days. Co-starring in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, the duo recently celebrated the end of the first schedule of the film with a dinner date. In the stories shared on Kartik’s Instagram story, Ananya can be seen looking adorable with the snapchat filters masking her face. While Kartik is behind the camera, the mushy banter between the duo is sure to melt hearts.

The link-up rumours sparked between the duo after they were spotted spending quality time with each other at popular restaurants in Mumbai. Reports of a love triangle between Kartik, Ananya and Sara are hitting the gossip columns of B-town, especially after Sara Ali Khan admitted having a crush on Kartik.

Touted as a remake of 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a lead role. Earlier, Kartik had shared his first look from the film in which he could be seen sporting a sleek hairdo with a moustache and a formal white shirt. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by T-Series and BR Studios, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

Along with Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik will be seen in the upcoming film Luka Chuppi that is slated to release on March 1. On the other hand, Ananya will be making her Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria this week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More