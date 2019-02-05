Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has revealed his first look from the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the photo shared by Kartik on his official Instagram, account, the actor looks unrecognisable in formal attire and a moustache. Touted as a remake of 1978 film that goes by the same name, Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar alongside Kartik Aaryan. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

As Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan gears up for his upcoming film Luka Chuppi, the actor has already started shooting for his next titled Pati Patni Aur Woh. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, the film is the remake of 1978 film that goes by the same name. On Tuesday, February 5, Kartik took to his official Instagram account to introduce his character from the film.

Introducing himself as Chintu Tyagi from Lucknow, Kartik described his character as loyal, romantic and a husband. With groomed hair, moustache and formal attire, Kartik looks just like Shah Rukh Khan’s character Surinder Suri from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. In the comment section under the post, fans cannot stop praising the actor’s makeover. With this, we cannot wait for the makers to introduce the audience to Ananya and Bhumi’s on-screen characters.

Earlier, Kartik had shared a photo from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh to mark the first day of the film. In the photo, the actors can be seen posing for the camera with the rest of the team. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by T-Series and BR Studios, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Luka Chuppi and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya will clash at the cinema screens on March 1. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is yet to make her Bollywood debut with the sequel of Student of the year co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

