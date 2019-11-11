After playing a struggling boyfriend in his early films, Kartik Aaryan is all set to play a husband in his next film Pati Patni Aur Woh. This time, he is stuck between his patni Bhumi Pednekar and secretary Ananya Panday. While the buzz around the film is quite high, the official trailer left the audience divided over Pati, Patni Aur Woh. To break the mould and raise excitement around the film, the makers of the film have now released the first-ever track of Pati Patni Aur Woh titled Dheeme Dheeme.

A remake of Tony Kakkar’s blockbuster song that released 6 months back, Dheeme Dheeme does not bring much to the table. While the song remains exactly the same with minor changes in the lyrics, the video plays out in two different tracks. One features Kartik grooving with Ananya in a night club while another shows Kartik and Bhumi attending a wedding in town.

Moving forward, the choreography in Pati Patni Aur Woh version of Dheeme Dheeme is not too great either. Overall, this version of Dheeme Dheeme will push you dheeme dheeme on the dance floor. Sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 6, Pati Patni Aur Woh will clash with Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt’s film Panipat on its release day. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled under the banner of T Series and BR Studios, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Rajesh Sharma. It also boasts of guest appearances by Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon.

