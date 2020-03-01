Patiala Babes: Female centric show Patiala Babes took a new turn where Arya and Minni fight for justice as school peon took Neha into the washroom, the whole issue is of child abuse.

Patiala Babes: One of the most popular and female-centric shows, Patiala Babes has again caught everyone’s attention, as the show has taken a new turn, where Arya and Minni are all set to fight for justice as it is a child abuse case, till now they had lodged an FIR against Keval (peon) and had drag school trustee into it.

In the upcoming episode, Indian viewers will get to watch, Minni’s piece of advice to Arya, where she stated, that no matter what the situation is, a person should always speak the truth, its high time for her to speak what she saw that day.

Amidst, school trustees called them up for the investigation, where Arya was called in the office and Minni had to wait outside. Arya explained all the situations where peon took Neha to the washroom, she also said that Minni explained her about good and bad touch.

Talking about the show, the plot revolves around the lives of mother and daughter where the daughter wants her mother to be independent and be self-reliant. Ashnoor Kaur as Mini Babita, Saisha Bajaj as Arya Singh, Saurabh Raj Jain as Neil Oberoi, Paridhi Sharma as Babita Singh and Aniruddh Dave as Mini’s stepfather are in the lead roles.

