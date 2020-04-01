Patiala Babes: One of the most loved shows, Patiala Babes is currently running its old episodes on TV. Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the shooting in Bollywood has been put on hold. However, some fake news is cornering around about the show is going off-air, so clearing up all the rumours, Ashnoor Kaur says will be back just after lockdown ends

Rubbishing all the rumours, Ashnoor Kaur took to Instagram and wrote: To all the Patiala Babes fans need not worry, we will be back just after the lockdown will over, currently we are just on a break, so relax, soon you can watch your much-loved episode on Sony liv app. Just after the post, her fans got a big relief–soon every evening they’ll get to watch a high dose of entertainment in the form of Patiala Babes. Well, it’s totally necessary to clear the false news too.

Talking about the plot, it’s a female-centric show, where in each episode a social message has had been given to make people aware of their surroundings. Currently, in the show, Neil is fighting for her daughter’s custody while Mini is supporting him in his legal matter. On the other hand, Neil and Isha are heading towards the divorce process, but all the blame has been put on Mini, as Isha called Mini, Neil’s mistress!

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Neil and Mini are also not in good terms as she felt cheated by him, in the initial days of their love story, he didn’t reveal his past that he is a married man and has a kid too.

Watch Patiala Babes promo:

Howbeit, Neil also gave the reason for divorce and said, Isha was cheating upon him which was intolerable for him. Ashnoor Kaur as Mini Babita, Saurabh Raj Jain as Chef Neil Oberoi, Paridhi Sharma as Babita Singh and Aniruddh Dave as Inspector Hanuman Singh are in lead roles.

