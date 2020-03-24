Patiala Babes spoiler alert: Worst is yet to come in Neil's life as his first wife Isha is trying her best to win the case in court. She made remarks on Mini and called her Neil's mistress. The reason behind her anger is Neil and Mini's bonding.

Patiala Babes: Ashnoor Kaur and Saurabh Raj Jain’s most-watched serial, Patiala Babes is back to back displaying nail-biting episode, as in the earlier season Mini and Neil are seen not in good terms with each other, and as shocking revelation has been made by him related to his first marriage.

In the upcoming promo, the duo will be seen going through a legal matter, as his first wife Isha will files a divorce case against him. In the courtroom, Isha was high on drama and claimed that Neil is betraying her for Minni. The degrading scene won’t be over there, as she continues to speak harshly for Minni and called her Neil’s mistress.

The anger is coming as a reason that Isha is not liking their bonding, hence trying her best possible way to destroy it. Currently, Minni is acting as a support system for Neil as he is fighting to gain her daughter’s custody. Meanwhile, the duo gets shocked and disappointed as Isha is going to any extent to disgrace both of them.

Patiala Babes promo:

In the earlier episode, Neil explains the reason behind his unsuccessful marriage and stated that Isha has an extramarital affair that was unbearable for him. While, after listing his heart-wrenching story she decided to act as a support system for him.

It’s a female-centric show, so the makers try to bring out all the social issue which a woman has to face in her daily life. As fighting for Neha was the best episode, to give a social message of molestation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App