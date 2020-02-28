Patiala Babes: new twists and turns to be seen in the upcoming episode as Mini is trying hard to penalize Keval for child abuse and the closeness is also increasing between Mini and Neil

Patiala Babes: The previous episode of the show starts with an emotional scene in the society where everyone is consoling the grandfather of Arya and also says that she will be fine under his protection. Mini also gets emotional and starts encouraging Arya for never being afraid of anyone to which Arya says that she is not afraid anymore.

The show then starts diverting the plot from Arya’s situation to Neil showing care for Arya and Mini. In the next shot, Neil is going toward Mini’s house for asking her about the last night incident to which she said that it was a very small problem and she handled it very well. Neil then finally revealed how much he cares for her and Arya, he then emotionally asks her that if he can protect her or not to which she says that he can protect her. The show then take a pause to show the chemistry between Neil and Mini.

After which the next scene is of the teacher of Arya’s school blaming Keval for his wrongdoing but he didn’t take any action against him to protect the reputation of the school. Mini then makes a plan for winning the case against Keval and to give justice to Arya.

Now, in the upcoming episode, it will be interesting to see the next twist in Mini and Neil’s love story and also that if Mini will be able to give justice to Arya by winning the case against Keval or will the school be able to protect him to save their reputation.

