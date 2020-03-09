Patiala Babes: Minni and Arya's much-loved show Patiala Babes is garnering TRP for its plot. In the upcoming promo, Minni and Neil's love story will take a new turn, where they can be seen romancing.

Patiala Babes: After teaching the right lesson to Keval (Peon), Minni, Arya, and Neil felt quite happy as Neha finally got justice. However, there is something is cooking between Minni and Neil, as they are more just friends. In the promo ahead, Neil will be seen holding Minni’s hand, will ask her about what’s going in her mind.

Minni confesses her feelings towards him and will say, she is thinking about their relationship, and how much he means to her. Midst of all, Neil holds her hand tightly and will say don’t worry everything will be all right.

Talking about the current scenario, Minni and Arya was earlier fighting for justice and tried every possible way to send Keval behind the bars, as he touched Neha inappropriately. It’s a clear matter of child abuse. However, currently, he is in jail.

Indeed it’s a female-centric show, and giving a social message to all its viewers, that they should teach their kids about good and bad touch. If something is going wrong in society speak for it, rather than keeping things silent. Ashnoor Kaur as Mini Babita, Saisha Bajaj as Arya Singh, Saurabh Raj Jain as Neil Oberoi, Paridhi Sharma as Babita Singh is in lead roles.

Patiala Babes promo:

