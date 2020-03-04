Mini starts a campaign with Neil by her side when they discover that 20,000 Rs just got transferred into their account. When Mini came across the fact that the money came from Kammo, she returned the money back.

Patiala Babes: There will be some really shocking twists in the nearing episodes of Sony TV’ television series Patiala Babes. According to the last episode of the television series, Mini eagerly wants to win Arya’s child abuse case.

Now Mini plans to conduct a campaign along with Neil’s support. Kammo willingly decides to help Mini with the campaign and donates 20,000 rupees. Hearing this, Khatri starts shouting and calls Kammo characterless.

Mini gets annoyed as soon as she discovers where the donation came from and returns all the money back to Kammo. They started the campaign by promoting it through social media, pamphlets, posters.

Mini tries to convince Vinita, whereas Vinita is not ready to understand Mini’s point of view and asks her to leave her daughter alone. Mini further tries to convince Vinita of supporting her daughter rather than being called a good mother by her husband and inlaws.

Mini advises Vinita to be supportive of her daughter and instead of proving herself a good mother to the people, she becomes a good mother for her daughter. Eventually Mini tells Vinita that the movement will continue with or without her by her daughter’s side.

Mini tells Khatri and Kammo that she can’t take the money because she can never forget how both of them used to harass Mini and her mother back in the past and returns the whole amount back to Khatri.

Patiala Babes is a television series where Ashnoor Kaur plays the protagonist and the series is produced by Vivek Budakoti and Rajita Sharma. The ee sow is aired on Sony TV from Monday to Friday 8:30 PM and the running time of the show is 30 minutes.

