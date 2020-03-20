Patiala Babes spoiler alert: The show is heading towards a big twist, where Niel and Mini are now not in good terms. In the show, Mini got to know that Niel has his first wife and a kid. However, she will be his support system during his legal custody matter.

Patiala Babes spoiler alert: After knowing the truth related to Neil’s past life, Mini maintains a distance from him. In the earlier episode, viewers had watched where Minni felt upset after Neil’s betrayal, that he didn’t disclose anything related to a past life that he was earlier married and has a kid too.

With that, Mini decided not to be in talking terms with him, and now their relationship will not work upon with any means, as she doesn’t want to be the second woman his life. In the upcoming episode, viewers will watch that Mini and Niel might come together as she will be the support system of Neil.

In the show, Neil will be seen fighting the custody case for his daughter. In his legal fight, Mini will be his support system. It will interesting to see, Will Niel and Mini once gain will develop a love bond? Will Mini going to accept Niel after knowing all the truth?

Indeed the plot is intriguing as a fresh pairing has been seen in the show, Patiala Babes is a female-centric show, as social issues have been showcased in the serial, Saisha Bajaj as Arya SinghSaurabh, Ashnoor Kaur as Mini Babit, Raj Jain as Chef Neil OberoiParidhi Sharma as Babita Singh are in lead roles. In 2019, the show has bagged, in Indian Telly Awards and Next Generation Star category. Earlier in the show, Mini, Neil and Arya fought for justice as Neha a small kid was molested by a school peon. The trio fought back and at justice was served.

