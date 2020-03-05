Patiala Babes spoiler alert: Mini Babita and Arya Singh's show will inspire you, as Minni can be seen motivating Neha's mother to raise her voice for her child. However, convict's mother is afraid to speak about the matter due to social pressure. Watch latest video

Patiala Babes spoiler alert: One of the most-watched female-centric show, Patiala Babes will now display high voltage drama! In the fight for justice, Minni motivates Neha’s (convict) mother to raise her voice for her child. However, due to social pressure, she felt not to dig deep into the matter as it might affect her child’s image.

In the upcoming episode, Indian viewers will watch–Neil and Nayeem Bi will also join hands with Minni and Arya. In the fight for justice, Minni turns out to be stronger and more vocal for the convict and expects the same from convicts mother, howbeit Neha’s mother afraid of going against her husband and thinks to cover up the matter.

Talking about the show, Saurabh Raj Jain as Neil Oberoi, Paridhi Sharma as Babita Singh, Ashnoor Kaur as Mini Babita, and Saisha Bajaj as Arya Singh are in the lead role. The plot revolves around the life of Minni who is outspoken and currently raising her voice for child abuse. The matter came into light when Arya’s school peon took Neha into the washroom and tried to touch her inappropriately. The matter was taken to the school trustee, due to their reputation they want to slip back their name from the matter.

