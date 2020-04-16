Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur recently while interacting with a media portal revealed that after Tv shows, she now wants to explore more of Bollywood. Read here—

Ashnoor Kaur is among the finest stars of the Television industry. With her phenomenal acting skills to her talent, her acting graph has been quite interesting. The hottie started her career in 2009 and since then, the hottie has been exploring herself with different roles. Not just in Television, Ashnoor Kaur also appeared in films like Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor and Manmarziyaan with Vicky Kaushal. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Ashnoor revealed that her next step in her career is to explore more of Bollywood and films.

During the chat, she revealed that though her current show Patiala Babes is doing quite good and has made a special place in the hearts of people, she now wants to experiment herself in films and is currently waiting for a nice performance-oriented film and a role where she can showcase her talent and polish herself up.

She also opened up and said that she also got offers for various web shows and series but it is quite difficult to manage between her studies, a daily soap and a web show, so she will definitely appear in a web show after Patiala Babes which is good storyline, content, and characters.

Revealing about her quarantine days, she revealed that initially she was very happy and only spend her first two-three days sleeping and eating but now she is like she wants to go out. She said that currently, her entire day goes in studying as her online classes have begun, post to which she also helps her mom in home affairs and then she also spends her time playing chess, Netflix and reading novels.

