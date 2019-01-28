Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Sunday married his childhood friend Kinjal Parikh in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Gujarat. The wedding ceremony just had close friends and family in attendance. Expressing his joy, Hardik said he will promise his wife equality and together they will fight for truth, for people and for equality. The photos from the wedding ceremony have got viral on social media.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel tied the knot with his childhood friend Kinjal Parikh on Sunday. With just close friends and family in attendance, the wedding ceremony took place in a temple at Surendranagar in Gujarat. A photo from their wedding ceremony has gone viral in which the duo are all smiles as their relatives’ shower flowers on them. Ever since the photo has made its way on social media, Twitterati has been extending their best wishes to the couple.

Both the families of Hardik and Kijal have known each other for over 25 to 30 years so they were not hesitant in taking the decision, said Bride’s father. He added that they are very happy. Meanwhile, Bharat Patel- father of Hardik Patel revealed to the reporters present at the ceremony that the couple was slated to get married earlier but it had to be cancelled.

Calling it a beginning of second innings in his family life, Hardik said that his resolution is to work towards ensuring that men and women get equal rights. He added that he will promise his wife equality and together they will fight for a new beginning of the country. Their collective resolution would be to fight for truth, people and equality.

Opening up about their love story, Hardik revealed that it was Kinjal who proposed him and he readily accepted. He added that they had an arranged marriage and love each other. Hardik Patel’s wife Kinjal Parikh is a commerce graduate and she is currently pursuing law.

